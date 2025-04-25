Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

