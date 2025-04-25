Two Sigma Securities LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 866.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.3% of Two Sigma Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $90.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

