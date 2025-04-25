Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,676,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,647,000 after buying an additional 44,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,738,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.