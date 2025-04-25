Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,338.21 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $555.71 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,308.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,289.10.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88 shares of company stock valued at $114,764 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

