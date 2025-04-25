Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys 7,021 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,247,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,625,000 after acquiring an additional 93,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,184,000 after purchasing an additional 242,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,469,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,778,000 after purchasing an additional 238,608 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,609,000 after buying an additional 322,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

