Pingora Partners LLC Buys 16,400 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. FTAI Infrastructure accounts for about 6.8% of Pingora Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pingora Partners LLC owned 1.25% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 176,767 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -4.36%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

