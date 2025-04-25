Hayek Kallen Investment Management Acquires 17,403 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after buying an additional 1,458,886 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 125,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

