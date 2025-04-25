Bullseye Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 80,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 570.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 338,158 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PROS by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 390,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $6,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO opened at $17.44 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.34 million, a PE ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.04.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,304.56. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

