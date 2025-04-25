Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for 3.1% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $80,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,775.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 262,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,604,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 137,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $158.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day moving average is $181.75. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.90.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

