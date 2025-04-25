Bullseye Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises about 2.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $285,429.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,022.93. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

