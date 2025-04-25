Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Trimmed by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tenable worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tenable by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.72.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. This trade represents a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

