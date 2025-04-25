Bullseye Asset Management LLC Takes Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of V2X as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V2X by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in V2X by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in V2X by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

VVX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on V2X in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V2X has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 176.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

