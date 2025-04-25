Bullseye Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,410,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,128,000 after acquiring an additional 144,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,940,000 after purchasing an additional 172,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 306,275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 158,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.88 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 58.46%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

