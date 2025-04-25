Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of SI-BONE worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $44,229.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,574.92. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,453.25. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $96,644. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.02. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.87 million. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SI-BONE

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.