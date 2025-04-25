59,100 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Acquired by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 1.1% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,882,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 952,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 796,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $30,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $40.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.