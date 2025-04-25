Three Seasons Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IVV opened at $549.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $554.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

