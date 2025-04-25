Three Seasons Wealth LLC Invests $562,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ameren by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $98.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.25%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

