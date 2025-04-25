New Vernon Investment Management LLC Sells 7,565 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises about 0.3% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,316,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,153,000 after buying an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,949,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,765,000 after purchasing an additional 791,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $470,101,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,507,000 after buying an additional 1,326,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $36.17 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.