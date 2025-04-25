Three Seasons Wealth LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 502,842 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,141 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 7.3 %

BATS:BDEC opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $189.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.