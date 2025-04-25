Three Seasons Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,063 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Matson by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $103.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average is $136.71. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.90 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MATX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.