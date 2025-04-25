Three Seasons Wealth LLC Invests $291,000 in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.36 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average is $158.53. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

