New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Buys Shares of 4,797 Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $961,345.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,199.02. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $430,482.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,691 shares of company stock worth $2,774,669 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.