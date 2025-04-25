New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Sells 35,996 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,996 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 0.7% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hara Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $69.52.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.