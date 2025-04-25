New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Sells 2,667 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,544,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,738 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 4,381,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,593,000 after buying an additional 2,207,140 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,671,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 1,812,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,485,000 after buying an additional 1,551,545 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE JBI opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.09. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBI

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.