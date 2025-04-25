Arnhold LLC Sells 17,967 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arnhold LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,967 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

