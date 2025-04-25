Three Seasons Wealth LLC Takes Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dayforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,655,000 after buying an additional 73,611 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after buying an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Dayforce from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 520.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dayforce

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.