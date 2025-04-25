Three Seasons Wealth LLC Invests $370,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $262.18 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.62 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.42. The firm has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

