Arnhold LLC Sells 36,027 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,027 shares during the period. Smurfit Westrock comprises approximately 2.0% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,041,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $304,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 4,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,026,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,962,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.00. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 312.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

