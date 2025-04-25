UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $990.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,032.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,373.88. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $939.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 137.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $839.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $967.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

