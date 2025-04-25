Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Prudential Financial accounts for 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 957,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,530,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.85.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 87,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

