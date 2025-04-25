Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,800,000 after acquiring an additional 845,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after purchasing an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in California Resources by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 229,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,953,000 after purchasing an additional 225,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $10,014,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 37.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRC. Citigroup downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

