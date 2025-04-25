Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HESM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $19,642,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,976,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 222,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,091,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 191,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.7012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.45%.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $430,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

