78,953 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 78,953 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,482,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,082,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $932,894,000 after buying an additional 9,504,201 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 99,407 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 689,199 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 3.7 %

LUV stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Melius Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

