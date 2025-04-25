Monolith Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000. Marvell Technology comprises 4.9% of Monolith Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,390 shares of company stock worth $1,937,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.