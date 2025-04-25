Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires New Shares in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 39,831 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

