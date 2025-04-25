Monolith Management Ltd Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Bloom Energy accounts for 1.5% of Monolith Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $93,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,968,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,612,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,539,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
BE stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 3.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy
Insider Activity at Bloom Energy
In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.