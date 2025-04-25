Monolith Management Ltd Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Bloom Energy accounts for 1.5% of Monolith Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $93,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,968,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,612,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,539,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 3.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. HSBC raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

