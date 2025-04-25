Monolith Management Ltd Takes Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. Hims & Hers Health makes up 2.4% of Monolith Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monolith Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,221.49. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $230,441.46. This represents a 21.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,998 shares of company stock worth $27,992,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $28.14 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

