Cormark Issues Positive Forecast for Barrick Gold Earnings

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

