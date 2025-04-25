Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases 29,861 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,357,425 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 386,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $114,498.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,490.30. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $6,575,918.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,351.16. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,363 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

