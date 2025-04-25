Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $3.23 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,129,132,000 after buying an additional 1,359,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,210,000 after buying an additional 588,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,630,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,191,000 after buying an additional 345,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

