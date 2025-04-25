Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 528,901 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528,901 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.21% of Manulife Financial worth $110,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

