Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.78% of Ralph Lauren worth $111,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RL. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $19,320,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.71.

NYSE RL opened at $220.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.13. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

