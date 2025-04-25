Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $80.15 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.76% of Belden worth $80,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Belden by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 624.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,776.79. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Belden from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

