Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 60,858 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,639 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,858 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.29 million. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.93.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

