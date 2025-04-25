Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSHD. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 129.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,838.41. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,737,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

