Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4,230.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

