RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $100,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.80.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $228.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $208.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.