Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,810 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $51,564,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,556,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,153,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,292,000 after buying an additional 279,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,520,000 after acquiring an additional 154,216 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $68.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $91,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,944.58. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $144,565.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,059.18. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,360 shares of company stock worth $3,643,645. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.