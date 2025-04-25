Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,636 shares during the period. Reddit comprises 1.0% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Reddit worth $304,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,834,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,984,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Reddit from $185.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reddit from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.22.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.50. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total transaction of $2,827,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,083,012.24. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $6,257,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,386,632.84. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,270 shares of company stock worth $97,067,425.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

