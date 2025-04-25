Voyager Global Management LP Has $156.83 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Voyager Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 6.3% of Voyager Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Voyager Global Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $156,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

UBER opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

